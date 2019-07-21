|
Doris L. "Dotty" Choun, 93, formerly of Boulder and Longmont passed away October 8, 2018 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Collins, CO. She was born July 9, 1925 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to James and Ethel (Kelley) Linton. On September 15, 1945 she married George Choun in Cambridge. They lived in Concord, MA from 1948 to 1960. They moved to Boulder, CO and lived there until 1996 and then made their home in Longmont. Dotty was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She spent many years as a cook at Douglas Elementary School for the Boulder Valley School District. She retired in 1984 but continued working part time for a few years. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Longmont. Dotty was an all-around fun lady and a great socializer. She had many friends. Dotty enjoyed traveling with her family in their motorhome. Trips were often just to visit other family. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013. Dotty is survived by three children, James Choun (Nancy) of Fort Collins, Stephen Choun (Carol) of Forest City, NC, and Barbara Cruikshank of Vella Grove, CO.; eight grandchildren, Keller Choun (Jeanne), Eric Choun (Megan), Caitlin Goforth (Daniel), Davis Choun, Travis Cruikshank, Erin Edwards (Josh), Bryan Cruikshank (Stacey) and Kevin Curikshank; and seven great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Inurnment at Bethlehem Lutheran Columbarium. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to the : Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St. #500, Denver, CO 80203, https://www.alz.org/co or Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1000 W. 15th St. Longmont, CO 80501, https://www.bethlehem- lutheran.net/donate. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 21, 2019