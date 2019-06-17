Home

Doris Maxine (Wingard) Hiza


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Maxine (Wingard) Hiza Obituary
Doris Maxine (Wingard) Hiza, born on April 15, 1926 in Aurora, Nebraska, passed away at age 93 on May 9, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado. Doris was the beloved wife of the late John Hiza. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Perry and Ruth Hasselman Ritchey and one grandson. Doris is survived by her children; Douglas and June Hiza, Ann and David Feerhusen , Lori Hiza, Jeanne Hiza, James Hiza and Cody Greg; 8 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren. Those who wish In lieu of flowers may donate in Doris's name to CU Conference on World Affairs ( https://giving.cu.edu/fund/conference-world-affairs), Alzheimers Foundation, or a .
Published in The Daily Camera on June 17, 2019
