Dorothy Bonen Obituary
Dorothy Bonen, 98, passed away December 14th, 2019 at home at Brookdale Boulder Creek, Boulder CO. She was born March 2nd, 1921, in Iron River MI, daughter of the late Anton and Anastasia (Prsybylski) Chmielewski. The 3rd of 11 children (John, Helen, Margaret, Rose, Lillian, Nancy, Stella, Joe, Tony and Betty), Dorothy worked on the family farm, but left as soon as she could. When the US entered World War II, she joined the war effort and was sent to Honolulu HI, where in 1945 she married Robert E. Black (deceased). They had 2 children, and divorced in 1970. Dorothy then married Lincoln Bonen of Denver CO. They later divorced. Dorothy then moved to Rossmoor CA where she spent the happiest years of her life with her long-time companion Lyman Houfek (deceased). She especially enjoyed music, golfing, travelling, eating out, and life-long learning classes. Dorothy was a very generous woman, an exceptional cook and home-maker, and was most proud of being a mother and grandmother. Dorothy is survived by son William R. Black (Portland, ME), daughter-in-law Marcy B. Black, daughter Elizabeth J. Black (Boulder, CO), son-in-law Christopher W. Brown, grandchildren Kevin Brown (Boulder, CO), Owen Black (Cupertino, CA) Justin Black (San Francisco, CA) and Amanda Black (Charleston, SC), and sisters Lillian Moran (Potomac, MD), Nancy Lazeau (Riviera Beach, FL) and Betty Arnold (Thomson, GA). The family is exceedingly grateful to the caregivers of Brookdale Boulder Creek and Caring Senior Services and the staff of Auburncrest Hospice for their exceptional and kind care during the last years of Dorothy's life.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 17, 2019
