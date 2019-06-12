|
Longtime Boulder resident Dorothy Landem passed from this life on Tuesday, April 30 at her home in Boulder. She was well known for her civic activity in our city. Born Dorothy Elaine Royals in St Louis June 5, 1919 to Rankin Augustus (Gus) Royals and Elizabeth Byrd Farr (Byrdie) Royals. She was raised in St. Louis and Chicago. On June 23, 1937 she married Harold Norman Landem. She worked at Marshall Fields. After the birth of her daughter Patricia she took pleasure in being a mother and homemaker later adding three sons, Hal, Paul and Michael to the family. She managed the family business, Dixie Cream Donuts and later a local gift shop, The Stage. She served on the Human Relations board and the Community Development Block Grant Committee in the 1980s and 90s. She was instrumental in raising funds and securing a site for the Chinook Club House for Boulder County Mental Health Department. Dorothy was active in the Dorcas circle of United Methodist women. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years and her son Paul. She is survived by her children Patricia, Hal, and Michael; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Services will be held at First Methodist Church on Saturday June 15th at 2:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to TRU Community Care (Hospice) or Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 12, 2019