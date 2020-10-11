Everybody loved Dot! Dorothy Read left us on September 30, 2020, but the love, admiration and joy among those who had the good fortune to know her live on. Dotty was born in the wilds of Nebraska on August 19, 1925. Her family joined the westward movement away from the Dust Bowl and landed in Escondido, California where she attended school and ultimately earned an associate degree at Oceanside-Carlsbad Junior College in 1945. She enjoyed a long and satisfying career with the federal government starting with the Bureau of Reclamation in Denver and retiring to Boulder, Colorado from Virginia in the 1970s. She lost her beloved husband Ren in 1999 but remained active and engaged for decades thereafter. She was an avid walker and a multiple-time participant in the Bolder Boulder 10K into her 90s. As president of her condo association she worked hard and effectively but was known for the need to wrap up meetings in time for the evening "news and booze." Her children Mary, Tom and Steve miss her tremendously and celebrate their sweet little mom for a life very well lived.

