1/
Dorothy Read
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everybody loved Dot! Dorothy Read left us on September 30, 2020, but the love, admiration and joy among those who had the good fortune to know her live on. Dotty was born in the wilds of Nebraska on August 19, 1925. Her family joined the westward movement away from the Dust Bowl and landed in Escondido, California where she attended school and ultimately earned an associate degree at Oceanside-Carlsbad Junior College in 1945. She enjoyed a long and satisfying career with the federal government starting with the Bureau of Reclamation in Denver and retiring to Boulder, Colorado from Virginia in the 1970s. She lost her beloved husband Ren in 1999 but remained active and engaged for decades thereafter. She was an avid walker and a multiple-time participant in the Bolder Boulder 10K into her 90s. As president of her condo association she worked hard and effectively but was known for the need to wrap up meetings in time for the evening "news and booze." Her children Mary, Tom and Steve miss her tremendously and celebrate their sweet little mom for a life very well lived.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved