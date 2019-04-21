|
|
Dorothy M. Rizzi of Louisville, died peacefully at Gardens on Quail on Monday, April 15, 2019. Dorothy was born to Elizabeth and Joseph Beranek on September 29, 1926 in Lafayette, Colorado. She was number 16 of the Beranek clan of 17 children. She was the last of them to die. Dorothy attended Lafayette schools and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1946. Dorothy met Thomas M. Rizzi at the Twin Light in Louisville. They began their lifelong partnership in Louisville when they married on May 1, 1949. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Thomas of 63 years, her parents Elizabeth and Joseph Beranek, and her 10 sisters and 6 brothers. She is survived by her three children Thomas A. Rizzi (Nancy) of Frederick, CO, Cynthia K. Richey (Marty) of Thornton, CO and Daniel J. Rizzi of Louisville, CO. Also surviving are her 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter. Dorothy worked her whole life. After she retired, she unselfishly helped her children Tom, Cindy, and Dan at Papa Frank's Restaurant in Broomfield, CO doing anything they needed done. She made the pies for the restaurant where she was known as "The Pie Lady" and grandma to many of their employees. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Both will be held at the St. Louis Catholic Church, 902 Grant Ave, Louisville, CO 80026. Graveside services will be held in the Coal Creek Cemetery, Louisville. A reception will follow at the Tri-City Elks Lodge, 525 Main Street in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dorothy's name to Seasons Hospice, or St. Louis Catholic Church. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019