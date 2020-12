Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Leigh Saunders, 89, died at Northglenn Heights Memory Care, she was born in Cedar Rapids, IA. Dorothy lived and taught in Boulder 1955-1984, also lived in IA and AZ. Dorothy was married to Mel Wiesley 1952-84 and Bill Saunders 1985 until his passing in 2011. Due to COVID, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Impact on Education, www.impactoneducation.org. Full obituary at www.allstatescremation.com

