Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Boulder Psychic Institute
1332 Pearl, 2nd floor
Boulder, CO
Douglas Szycher


1950 - 2019
Douglas Szycher Obituary
Doug Szycher (February 14, 1950 - September 15, 2019) wore various hats throughout his lifetime: artist, Naval sailor, spiritual seeker, retailer, outdoor enthusiast, entrepreneur, husband, handyman, father, Western-style horse showman, landscape designer, divorcé, vegetarian, elite in-line skater, endurance bicyclist, health nut, gardener, Harley Davidson motorcyclist, husband again, minister, animal communicator, movie buff, and sound healer. His memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Boulder Psychic Institute (1332 Pearl, 2nd floor, Boulder CO 80303) at 3:30pm. Memorial gifts are accepted at GoFundMe: "Honoring the Spirit of Doug Szycher." Fuller obituary and opportunity to leave memories at: https://www.thenatural funeral.com/douglas-stanley-szycher/
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 24, 2019
