Dr. Roger F. Reinking

Dr. Roger F. Reinking Obituary
Dr. Roger F. Reinking, age 78, passed on August 29th, 2019 at his home in Longmont, Colorado. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a gentle, wise and loving man. Roger spent his career working as a scientist, specializing in weather modification at NOAA in Boulder. Roger loved the outdoors, traveling, watching live music, hiking and dancing with his wife, fishing with his sons, and spending time with his granddaughters. He fought for global sustainability and clean energy with the goal of ensuring his granddaughters and great grand children had a clean planet on which to live. Services will be held at the Crist Mortuary, Boulder, Colorado on Wednesday, Sept 4th at 10:00 AM. To view the full obituary please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/boulder-co/roger-reinking-8839975
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 3, 2019
