|
|
Duane A. Haugen of Boulder died Sunday, February 17, 2019 of heart failure. He was 88 years old. The eldest son of Arthur O. Haugen and Lula D. Haugen, he was born August 8, 1930 in Jackson Center, Ohio. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he earned the B.S. degree in 1952, and the M.S. degree in 1953. He spent 21 months on active duty stateside in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean conflict. He earned a Ph.D. degree from MIT in 1965. All degrees were in meteorology. He worked as a research meteorologist for the Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratories in Massachusetts for 19 years. His work involved the study of turbulence and turbulent diffusion in the atmospheric boundary layer. He moved to Boulder from Lexington, Massachusetts in 1975 where he worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder for 11 years helping to build a system to observe and forecast thunderstorms, hail storms, and tornadoes. He retired from NOAA in 1986 with 34 years of service in the federal government, counting his service time in the U. S. Army. He then taught as an Adjunct Professor at the Colorado School of Mines for 13 years; nine years in the Mathematics Department and four years in the Engineering Department. He has been fully retired since 1999. He enjoyed tutoring math and physics subjects at the Boulder High School for many years after retiring from his professional careers. He taught math to inmates of the Boulder County jail for two years after the tutoring experience. He was an amateur pianist and at one time played oldies, ragtime, and ballads of the 1890s through the 1940s once a week at the dinner hour at the Boulder Manor Nursing Home for 19 years. This was an activity that he thoroughly enjoyed and stopped only after a heart attack in 1994. He married Ruth Devine of Zanesfield, Ohio, on June 6, 1952. They were later divorced. He married Patricia Smith on August 6, 1980, in Boulder. He was an avid hiker, skier, and bicyclist in the Rocky Mountains, activities he shared with Patricia. They both enjoyed classical music concerts, opera, reading, and traveling. They had many bicycle trips: Vermont, Maine (2), Oregon, and a memorable one in England. Survivors include his son, Jeffrey N. Haugen of Lakewood, CO; his grandson, Christopher M. Haugen of Black Hawk, CO; his granddaughter, Rebecca Lisa Jacobson of Medford, MA; stepson, Randall Smith (Kay Christenson) of Pasadena, CA; stepdaughter, Julie Smith (Noah Sciaky) and step grandchildren (Lilah and Simon Sciaky) of Chapel Hill, NC; and stepson, Roger Smith (Karen) and step grandchildren (Selina and Nicholas Smith) of Thornton, CO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his son, Stephen Mitchell, his brother, Warren, and his brother, Verne. An open house celebration of Duane's life will be held at the Brookdale Meridian Boulder (801 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder, CO 80305) on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3-5pm. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 20, 2019