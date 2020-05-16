Earl L. Young, 89 of Denver, Colorado passed away April 23rd at Lutheran Collier Hospice. Earl is preceded in death by his wife, Terril Janice Young and is survived by his three sons, Geoffrey Young (Valerie), Brian Young and David Young (Jodi), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Earl was born June 12th, 1930 in Denver, CO to Verlene Young. He and his younger brother Don attended Denver's East High School, where Earl became the school's first ROTC graduate. He attended Colorado Teachers College in Greeley, CO (University of Northern Colorado) where he met Terril. Earl graduated with a duel Master's Degree in Psychology and Fine Arts. Upon graduating he went into the Air Force as a commissioned officer. Earl and Terril wed on August 26th, 1951. After their honeymoon, Earl was stationed at Goose Bay, Labrador/Newfoundland for the next six months. After his Honorable Discharge, Earl and Terril settled in Denver, Colorado where they started their family and Earl began work as Cherry Creek High School's first counselor. In 1967 he accepted a new position at The University of Colorado in Boulder as Assistant Dean of Student Relations. Earl would work for the university for 22 years, retiring in 1989. During his tenure, he would become the Director for the Rocky Mountain Placement Association. He was loved by students and respected by faculty for his ability to communicate, listen and craft solutions to both student and academic concerns. As avid football fans, Earl and Terril were season ticket holders for the Colorado Buffaloes. Unless the weather was unbearable, they never missed a game. Earl picked up the paintbrush after many years and reignited his passion as an artist. He worked with oils and acrylics, painting landscapes and portraits. He was fascinated with the Southwest Indian culture and many of his paintings depicted the Ute, Navajo and Hopi tribes. His work was shown in many galleries, as well as hanging in private collections across the country. He would continue to paint well into his 80's. After retiring from CU, Earl and Terril moved to Seattle to start a new adventure. It was there that he accepted an offer to come and work for the University of Washington as the interim Dean of the Law School. They loved Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, always enjoying Pike Place Market and Jazz Alley. After the birth of their third grandchild, they decided to move back to Denver to be actively engaged in their granddaughter's upbringing. They were truly amazing grandparents. Earl remained active into his 80's teaching courses through the University of Denver's Viva Learning program. Earl's passion for education remained strong throughout his life and he shared his knowledge and guidance with countless students, his children, grandchildren, friends and family. He was a compassionate and kind man who would listen with empathy and offer advice with wisdom and clarity. A voracious reader, a lover of jazz, art and history, Earl L Young will most be remembered as a dear friend, a mentor, a scholar, an earnest listener and most importantly, a cherished father.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store