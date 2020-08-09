Edel Gronseth died peacefully on July 28, 2020 of progressive "dwindles" of a long life. She was born in Oslo, Norway, and emmigrated to the United States seeking freedoms after WWII and the German occupation. She met her husband, Carl, also from Norway, while living in Brooklyn. They had a long happy life together until his passing in 2008. Edel raised 3 children in Connecticut and created a successful travel business with a dear friend. Her love of travel brought her to many foreign places where she enjoyed memorable trips with friends and family. She and Carl retired to Hilton Head, SC, to be near friends, and where they enjoyed visits from children and grandchildren. She came to Boulder in 2017, to be near her youngest son, who, along with wonderful staff at Frasier Meadows Memory Care center, oversaw medical care in her final years. Edel was predeceased by her husband Carl, and brother, Arne. She is survived by her 3 children, Anne (Hal), Glenn (Barbara), and Cliff (Nancy), 7 grandchildren (Allison/Aaron, Ryan/Danielle, Peter, Ellen/Nick, Christopher, Katherine, Monica) and 5 great grandchildren (Odin, Brynn, Ariana, Nathanial, Laurel). Edel's family would like to extend our deep appreciation to the many kind and respectful staff members and residents at Frasier Meadows and TruHospice, who made Edel's final years in Boulder very loving and peaceful.

