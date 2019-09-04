|
Edmund Allen Quincy, 85, of Boulder, passed away on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at TruCare Hospice in Longmont. He was born April 26th, 1934, in Ashland NE, to Ruth Anderson and Benjamin Edmund Quincy. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, whom he married on August 22nd, 1964. Also, surviving are his 2 sons, Mark Johnson of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Craig Quincy of Louisville, CO, and daughter, Jill Rue, of Silverton, OR. He has 4 grandchildren Christopher, Kathryn, Lucy, Poppy and 1 great-grandson, James. Edmund's mother, father and sisters, Joyce and Bonnie, preceded him in death. Edmund grew up on a farm near Ashland. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps where he was stationed in California and Hawaii. After his military service, he pursued his education in Electrical Engineering. He went to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and his got his M.S. from UCLA. He completed a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. He was a professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Wyoming (1970-1986) where he specialized in Signal Processing. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, camping, fishing, geology, skiing and hunting in the mountains near Laramie. He shared his outdoor knowledge with his children and as an Assistant Scoutmaster. In 1986, he moved with his family to Boulder and became a Program Manager and Senior Research Engineer at NTIA where he worked until retirement. He loved to run in the foothills during lunch and continued his pursuit of a healthy lifestyle by working out regularly his entire life. When he wasn't working, he loved to take road trips in his beloved RV across the country with his favorite places being Moab, the Tetons and Oregon. He had an abundant wardrobe of various jackets and could easily find an excuse to buy another one. Going to school on a pony in blizzards as a kid in Nebraska and as an adult Wyoming windy winters may have encouraged his perceived need for a good jacket and hat. He always loved cars and maintaining them. His favorite was a red thunderbird he had when he met his wife, Dorothy. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mountain View United Methodist Church at 355 Ponca Place in Boulder. He was an active member at this church while in Boulder and had been a member of the United Methodist Church in the communities he lived in all his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain View United Methodist Church.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 4, 2019