Edna Mae Hunter, the perpetual mother to all, died March 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Edna Mae, the eldest of 6 kids, was born at home on May 14, 1927 to Alfred Washington Murr and Ethel Opal Harral in Larkspur, Colorado. She was the second child of that union with an elder sister Freda dying in infancy. Her mother passed away when she was 9. Edna was raised by her father and step mother, Bernice Groft, on a dairy farm East of Colorado Springs. Edna's first job was teaching elementary School in Ellicott, Colorado. She next worked at Holly Sugar in Colorado Springs as a telephone and keypunch operator. She met her husband Elmer Johnson Hunter on a blind double date in Colorado Springs. They were married on August 11th 1949. After the birth of her first child, Kathleen Marie in 1952, Edna Mae worked at IBM in Denver. Raising her children including Suzanne Christine and David Frank became her next priority. When David started school she went as well, volunteering as a librarian at Heatherwood Elementary. Finally, she worked as a realtor in Boulder County for many years. She was intelligent and a diligent researcher who never did anything on impulse. Edna Mae and Elmer, a pair of Colorado natives, lived most of their life together in Colorado, much of it in and near Boulder. They enjoyed frequent camping and boating trips in the Western United States as well as Canada and Mexico. Later in life their travels took them to many international destinations with their beloved travel companions. Edna Mae and Elmer greatly enjoyed their friends in the Ford Thundrbird and Falcon car clubs and participated in many parades in Longmont, Niwot and Louisville. Edna Mae loved to talk. Fortunately, her mind remained sharp and her memory fine to the very end which enabled her to carry on extensive conversations with her cherished friends and neighbors. Edna Mae was the glue that held the family together. She was preceded in the journey to eternity by her sister Freda, mother Ethyl, step mother Bernice, father Fred, Step sister Marjorie, brother James, and sister Helen (Windy). She is survived by one brother Fred Murr, one sister June and husband John Heimsoth, her husband Elmer, her daughters Kathleen and Suzanne, her son David and his wife Dawn, one grandson Cassady Hunter Crittenden and his wife Emily, and one great granddaughter Everly Hunter Crittenden. One of Edna Mae's greatest joys was spending time with her great granddaughter. She is loved by all. Inurnment will be in Ft. Logan National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:15PM. Staging Area C.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 17, 2019