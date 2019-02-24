|
|
Edward B. Allshouse Jr. - 80 of Berthoud, passed away on January 17, 2019 in Loveland. He was born in Springview, Nebraska on October 27, 1938 to Edward Sr. and Althea Allshouse. After completing the 8th grade, he started working in construction and excavation before joining the United States Army, achieving the rank of E-4 Corporal and specializing in heavy equipment and weapons. The family eventually moved to Boulder in 1967, and then to Berthoud in 2001. He loved building homes, hunting, fishing, tinkering with anything and everything, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Allshouse. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith Allshouse; sons, Marty (Alycia), David, and Allen (Yvette) Allshouse; sisters Erma Thomas and Susan Davis; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 24, 2019