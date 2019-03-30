|
Ed Gitlin passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long and productive life of more than 100 years, leaving behind three adult sons John, Kenneth and Ronald plus nine grandchildren. He was a long time resident of Colorado who moved to Boulder in 1947 after having served in WW II. Ed was a decorated soldier who served in combat with the 7th Army, 399th Infantry Regiment, 100th Division, Company K. Ed survived being held as a prisoner of war in Germany for four months before being liberated by the Russians. He attended the University of Colorado where he was a student as well as an instructor in the School of Engineering. While attending the University, Ed met his future wife of more than 50 years Sonia Navia-Gitlin, who preceded him in death. Ed was the founder and president of Triton Tool and Manufacturing Inc. in Boulder for more than 50 years. He had a contagious sense of humor and a generous approach to life which allowed him to create a wealth of friends. Ed was the subject of a book written by Mike Befeler titled "The Best Chicken Thief In All Of Europe" which chronicled his life as a soldier during and after the war. He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 30, 2019