Edward John Zeigler, 94, died in Longmont, Colorado, on August 28, 2020. He was born October 10, 1925, in Gary, Indiana, to Esther (Stevenson) and Frederick Zeigler. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandi; daughters, Linda Terrill (Scott) and Rebecca Nohr (Gary), son Warren Zeigler, Sr., daughter-in-law Yaeko Zeigler; step-daughters Lisa Sageev, Laurie Russell, Kerri Russell, and Claire True; and sister Ruby (Zeigler) Stark. He has 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Frederick in 1988. Ed served in WWII from 1944-1946, as a recoilless rifle specialist. He attended Purdue University and graduated in 1947 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After working for Monsanto Chemical Company in East St. Louis, he worked for Munster Lumber Company in Munster, Indiana. In 1956 he was asked to build a lumber company in Portage, Indiana, and started the Willowcreek Lumber Company, which was a successful business for 30 years. In 1988 he moved to Boulder, CO, and worked in real estate until retiring. Ed lived life to the fullest. He especially loved to ski, and skied into his 80s. He also loved music, birding, hiking, travel, reading scientific materials and telling many memorable stories. Ed was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, Boulder. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 10, 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Mather officiating. Memorial donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or First United Methodist Church, Boulder, CO.

