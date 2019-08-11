|
Longtime Boulder Rotarian, Edward McMillan "Butch" Hollister III passed away July 24, 2019. Butch was born in Boulder, Colorado on August 27, 1946, son of Edward McMillan Hollister Jr. and Marjorie Hollister (Kuhlmann). Butch graduated from Boulder High School in 1964, a proud member of the 1963 State Championship football team. He graduated from Mesa Junior College and from Western State College in 1969. Butch married Kathy (Hurd) of Centerville, MA. in 1982, his soul mate and best friend of 37 years. Butch and Kathy enjoyed backpacking, skiing, hiking, biking and almost anything to do with the outdoors. They loved traveling the world together. Special to them was hiking in Nepal and climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro but their favorite vacation was attending the Iditarod in Alaska where they always had the opportunity to reunite with lifelong friends Jon and Jona Van Zyle. Butch is father to Edward M Hollister IV (Mac) (Jen) and Katie Hollister Johnson (John) from his first marriage. He will dearly miss his GEMs (granddaughters Grace, Emma and McKenzie) often referred by him as his "grannies". Butch is survived by his sister Judy (Bill), brother Gary (Emily), nieces Hollister (Mark), Erin, Jen and nephews William, Matthew and Joseph (Kara). He was preceded in death by his father "Bud" Hollister, mother Marge Hollister, grandparents Mac and Zelma Hollister and nephew Andrew Hurd. After family, Butch's love was the automobile industry serving as owner/ dealer for Hollister Motor Company, Boulder Chrysler-Plymouth and Empire Volvo until they all were sold in 1994. He then spent one year working for the State of Colorado as a Magistrate, hearing violations dealing with the automobile industry in Colorado. Then came his lifelong dream job, that of 20 Group Consultant for the National Automobile Dealership Association (NADA). Butch served for 22 years in this capacity loving every minute of every day with "his" dealers. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary, 6739 South Boulder Rd, Boulder followed by a reception on the Parish grounds. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Butch's honor to the NADA Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund which aids dealership employees in times of natural disasters. Donations to the NADA Foundation can be made online at www.nadafoundation.org or by check payable to NADA Foundation and mail to: 8484 Westpark Drive, Suite 500, Tysons, VA 22102. NADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3). Contributions are tax-deductible. EIN 54-1008060
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 11, 2019