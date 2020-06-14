Edward Nelson Madison died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in his home in Boulder, Colorado. Born in Devonshire Parish, Bermuda on October 10, 1927, Edward grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Flushing, Queens. He entered the US Merchant Marine Academy in 1945 as a midshipman, studying marine engineering for two years and serving a year at sea. Edward graduated from Cornell University in 1952, where he studied mechanical engineering for three years and industrial and labor relations for two years. He served as a finance officer in the US Army from 1952 to 1955, where he met his wife, Nancy. Nancy and Ed settled in Port Washington, New York and for the next 40 years Ed was president of Prest-O-Sales & Service, an industrial distribution business in Long Island City, NY. During his tenure, Ed served as president of his industry trade association and gave his time to numerous advisory boards, including the first hospice pilot program in New York. He also received his MBA in finance from Long Island University. Edward's strong sense of volunteerism prompted him to become involved in local government where he served as two term Mayor of the Village of Sands Point. Ed, Nancy and their children were active members of Manhasset Bay Yacht Club and spent many hours sailing on Long Island Sound, as well as enjoying tennis in local leagues and golf at Sands Point Golf Club. Edward retired in 1993 and he and Nancy relocated to Boulder, Colorado. They spent the next 20 years traveling extensively with friends. He was a volunteer at Boulder Community Health for many years. Ed took genuine interest in every person he met and found the greatest satisfaction in listening to people. He was a great orator himself and always conveyed a message of diplomacy and fairness and let each person know how important they were to him. Ed loved many wonderful family dogs and had a special way with all animals. Ed spent his last months under the compassionate care of Trail Winds Hospice in Boulder. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Madison of Skien, Norway; his mother, Charlotte Wilson Madison of Devonshire, Bermuda; and his sister, Charlotte Devers Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Nancy and his children Douglas, James, Sherry and Susan, as well as four grandchildren.

