The world has lost another master carpenter in the person of Edwin Abram. Edwin (Eddie or "Big Ed"), left this world on July 10th, 2020. Edwin was born on May 27th, 1942, in Warsaw, Poland. The birth and death of this craftsman, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights that he lived to the fullest between those two dates. Eddie immigrated to America with his beloved parents, Edmund Abram and Ida Eisner Abram and his siblings Irma Abram Sloan and Heinz Edmund Abram. The family established roots in Boulder, Colorado. It was here in Boulder where Eddie's carpentry skills became well known among his peers. Customers would wait months in advance to have him build their homes. Eddie was not the only carpenter in the family. His father Edmund was quite the builder along with his brother Heinz, who in fact, worked with Eddie for a number of years. Eddie and his brother's work was captured in a number of home builder magazines. In addition to being a great builder, Eddie also had a unique sense of humor like no other. There were times in which people could not figure out if he was being serious or kidding. Those that knew him found him to be generous, hardworking, and gentle like a teddy bear. Ed was married to Deanna Lillard for 25 years. They had 3 children, Troy, Tyson and Tricia who shall carry on his legacy. Ed's grandchildren included: Tyler, Travis, Savannah, Brandon, and Tatum along with a number of nieces and nephews. If you feel moved to honor Eddie's life, in lieu of flowers, Eddie would be tickled pink if you planted a rose bush in your garden (he loved his rose bushes), take your family out for a nice meal, or send a contribution to your favorite charity
. These are the things he felt were important. He lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate the time between the day he entered this world and the day he left. We encourage you to do the same. There will be a private viewing and interment for the family on Monday July 20, 2020. Please join us for a celebration of life at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary at 12:00pm.