Eileen O'Neill

Eileen Parsons O'Neill, 84, of Boulder, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, surrounded by her family, following a battle with cancer. Eileen was the only child of Irish immigrants, born in Newark, New Jersey to James Joseph Parsons and Mary Ann Agnes McLaughlin. Eileen graduated high school at the age of sixteen from St. Vincent Academy, in Newark, New Jersey. She then attended College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, New Jersey, obtaining a degree in English. Eileen was employed by Contractors and Engineers magazine after college and later by Bell Labs of Murray Hill, New Jersey, working in the communications department. While at Bell Labs, Eileen met her husband Dr. John F. O'Neill on a blind date on Columbus Day. They were married on June 3, 1961, in Newark, New Jersey. Though a lifetime enthusiast of all things "New Jersey", Eileen and John moved to Boulder, Colorado in September 1969. Eileen obtained a Master's Degree in mass communications from Denver University, and while raising her three children she continued to provide corporate communications expertise intermittently via her company EON Communications, contracting privately to clients such as IBM. In addition to chairing the Sacred Heart of Jesus school board, Eileen served as a board member of the Boulder Bach Festival and the Lake Eldora Race Team and was very active in fundraising for these organizations among others. She particularly enjoyed working as an election judge for the City of Boulder. Eileen and John were long time members of the St Thomas Aquinas parish, and regularly hosted legendary chocolate-themed birthday parties for Father Terrence Ryan. Eileen was a life-long enthusiast of travel, as well as all things Irish, and she visited Ireland several times. She adored her many pets through the years, was an exercise enthusiast, and an early health-food nut. An only child, Eileen described herself as being "very social by nature" and she was known among her friends for her gregarious and garrulous personality, coining many nicknames for her various groups of friends such as the "Metro moms", the "crazy bridge" group, the "mother mafia", and later in life her walking and "Wynwood" friends. Eileen adored and cherished her many friends, and she enjoyed her many visitors and phone calls. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband John, to whom she was married for 57 years. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Marguerite "Meg" O'Neill and her spouse, Vicky Hayes, and daughter, Chase; son Dr. Matthew O'Neill; and son Peter O'Neill and his spouse, Prof. Leslie McNew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1318 Mapleton, Boulder, Fri., July 17, 2020, 10:30 A.M. Live streaming will be available at https://youtu.be/0Z1qG9otDgs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to a charity of your choice
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are required. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.