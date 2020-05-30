Eleanor Copley died on May 22, 2020 in Lafayette, Colorado. Eleanor was a Colorado native. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Colorado and Michigan State University. She taught Home Economics in Colorado Springs from 1968 to 1976, then pursued a career in Marketing until 1995. She was very engaged in the lives of her four children and ten grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A private memorial for family will be held on June 1.

