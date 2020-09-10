Eleanor Sinner of Boulder, Colorado died on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Morning Star Assisted Living in Boulder. She was 92 years old. She was born in Stettin, Germany to Albert and Lisbeth Boettcher, the 1st of three children. Her family immigrated into the United States and settled in Sterling, Colorado. She graduated from Sterling High School, and in 1947 she married George Sinner. Together they farmed, owned and operated "The Malt Shop" and built several houses in Sterling before moving to Boulder in 1956. Eleanor raised her family in Boulder and helped George in his house construction business. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, square dancing, traveling, and attending CU games. She spent time with her grandchildren camping, hiking, playing card games and doing puzzles. Eleanor is survived by her three sons Rick (Karen), Rod (Paula), and Ryan (Tracy); six grandchildren, Kelly Dodds, Shannon Sinner, Kristy Thompson, Brian Sinner, Emily Sinner and Alec Sinner along with 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Margaret Kauder of Longmont. Eleanor is predeceased by her husband George, sister Annie Sewald, and her parents. No memorial service is planned. However, a celebration of Eleanor's life will be enjoyed by all family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TRU Hospice Care in Lafayette.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store