Eleanor Jean Patten (Alvung) beloved and devoted mother to Scott and Eric Patten, doting grandmother to Isabelle and Ella Patten, and gracious ex-wife of Gerald Patten, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14th at her home in Lafayette. She was 87 years young. Eleanor was born on September 12th 1932 in Gary, Indiana to Erling and Jane Alvung (Macklem) and spent her youth in Beloit, Wisconsin. She proudly attended Beloit Public Schools and Beloit College. She would later earn a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin and a second from George Washington University. Her passion for teaching as well as learning led her to a 40-year career in education where she taught English and drama to junior high and high school students, often in schools in under privileged communities. Life after college took her to California where she met Gerald, the father of her two beloved boys. As a Park Service wife Eleanor moved to several locations on the east and west coast before settling down in Boulder Colorado in 1979, her hometown of 40 years. Over the course of her life, Eleanor grandly traveled the world including a trip on the fabled Queen Mary 2 of Cunard. She visited Europe countless times, Morocco, Turkey, Asia, Africa and in later years took several cruises with her family. In addition to travel, Eleanor loved to read, and could consume mysteries faster than teenagers consume pizza. She was a news and political junkie and a proud democrat. Eleanor liked any show involving dance, including Dancing with the Stars, So You Think you can Dance and if there were such a show as The Dancing Hogs of Iowa, she'd have at least watched it once. She loved trying new TV shows and if she liked them, became a devoted viewer. Eleanor also played Bridge, Mahjong, was a member of at least three book clubs, acted out plays as a member of reader's theater, and enjoyed epicurean delights as a member of Ladies Dining in and Ladies dining out. Above all, Eleanor loved her two boys and granddaughters. Eleanor also loved her many friends, which she made easily. Eleanor is dearly missed by her Family and Friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents Erling and Jane Alvung (Macklem). A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday November 23, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 19, 2019