Elinor Davis Erni, age 85, passed peacefully on September 3, 2019 at Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville. She lived in Boulder from 1958 to 1971, earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at CU Boulder and taught 5th grade at Crestview Elementary for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Gerri V. Davis (Niwot, CO) and Nancy G. Shapiro (Tucson, AZ); and her grandson, R. Benjamin Levitz (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico). Elinor's humor, grace, and beautiful spirit are greatly missed. Donations to the (www.alz.org) are welcomed.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 19, 2019