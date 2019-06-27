Home

Evergreen Memorial Park
26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.
Evergreen, CO 80439
(303) 674-7750
Elizabeth Anne "Betty" (Farrand) Beeler

Elizabeth Anne "Betty" (Farrand) Beeler Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Anne (Farrand) Beeler entered this world on August 2, 1933 in Denver, Colorado, in to the loving arms of her parents, Alice Scott and Van D. Farrand, and her older siblings, Robert, Diane, and Howard. She left it peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado surrounded by her three children, Joseph, Vandi, and Julie. She was a daughter, a sister, and a child of the depression and war. She was a musician and artist, a military wife, a mother, a restaurant owner, a skier, a hostess, a golfer, a medical transcriptionist in Boulder, an aunt, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a friend to many, and the list could go on. She is survived by her three children, Joseph (Terry) Beeler, Vandi (Kirk) Mitchell and Julie (Andy) Rutkosky; grandchildren, April (Edgar) Monroe, Brendan (Elizabeth) Forsyth, Meredith (Zak) Monroe, Trevor (Elizabeth) Beeler, Patrick (Melanie) Monroe, Kristen (Jason) Hype and Emilia Monroe; great-grandchildren, Aspen, Dylan, Lily, Brendan, Chloe, Jazlyn, Kai, Elinor, Adelaide, Rowan, Evelyn, and Graham; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Betty's Life Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at The Barn at Evergreen Memorial Park. Please leave condolences and read full obituary at www.evergreenmemorialpark.com
Published in The Daily Camera on June 27, 2019
