Elizabeth H. Macintyre of Boulder, CO. died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Frasier Meadows in Boulder CO. She was 88 years old. She was born November 24, 1931 in Lanark, Scotland to Henderson and Eleanor Hamilton. Elizabeth married Walter Macintyre on August 18, 1954 in Scotland. They moved to Colorado in 1967. She studied in Scotland at the University of Glasgow and lived and studied in London to become a pathologist. Elizabeth Macintyre was highly regarded in the medical science community. Her research as a pathologist included studies on viruses and she published her research in prestigious journals like Nature. She worked with many researchers in many countries including Icelandic researchers, with whom she studied the visna virus which causes slow degenerative neurological disease in sheep. She lived, worked and taught in several states and cities across the country, including Buffalo (NY), Rochester (MN), Hastings and Wood River (NE), and Nashville (TN). She also studied forensic pathology for the prison system at the University of Denver. She was employed by prestigious institutes such as Presbyterian St. Lukes Hospital in Denver, the Keldur Research Institute in Iceland, and the Mayo Clinic, among others. Elizabeth was a devoted member of the Valmont Community Presbyterian Church, where she and her husband, Walter attended for many years. Elizabeth enjoyed walking and hiking with her husband, Walter, their Border Collies, Sox and Tweed, and their Beagle, Casey. In her later years after both Walter and the three dogs passed, she adopted another Border Collie named Dixie, who was the love of her life. They enjoyed long hikes, road trips, lots of love, and wonderful times together. Elizabeth was an avid reader, and always seemed to be reading when someone would come to visit. If it was interesting she would keep reading and make the visitor wait until she got to a stopping point. Elizabeth also acquired her pilot's license to fly with husband Walter as his copilot. Even though she did not have a particular interest in flying, she pursued her license so she could land the plane if something were to happen to Walter. She and Walter often hosted and worked with international students, and would always request that they cook cuisine from their home countries. One of her favorite dishes was Indian Curry, which she learned how to make and often served to her dinner guests. In later years she enjoyed going to Nepal Cuisine for their buffet. It became her choice when she invited friends to lunch. Elizabeth leaves behind several dear friends who loved and cared for her. She will be truly missed! Elizabeth was preceded in death by Walter her husband, Elinore, her mother, Hamilton her father, and Isabel her sister. Memorial services will be at the Valmont Community Presbyterian Church, 3262 61st St., Boulder, CO. Time: Aug 22, 2020 10:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada) Please, call to request an in person service. We have limited space for thirty people. To Join the Zoom Meeting Service: Please contact Rev. Eric Garner for the Meeting ID and Passcode. Pastor@valmontchurch.org The Rev. Eric Garner Valmont Community Presbyterian Church 3262 61st St., Boulder, CO 80301 303.442.2135 www.valmontchurch .org The Rev. Eric Garner will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, 2323 55th St., Boulder, CO. 80301 Interment will occur in Scotland next to Walter her beloved husband, and pups at a later date.

