Elizabeth Joan Naber passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 11, 2019, at Boulder Community Hospital. She was 85 years old. Beth was born to Joseph and Gertrude Frederick on November 1st 1934 in St Francis, WI. She is survived by her siblings Bob and Mary; and her other three siblings Jack, Gerry, Joe proceeded her in death. She attended Marquette University and met her husband Neil working at a bank in Milwaukee. They were married on September 25, 1957, in Milwaukee and moved to Boulder, Colorado, shortly after their honeymoon. Beth was a devoted mother of four children Mike, Greg, Dave and Suzanne. The Naber house in Old North Boulder was always open to all, the gathering place for friends and neighbors. There was always plenty of food and laughs. Beth was a master baker who enjoyed baking cookies for the kids. A longtime and dedicated member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, singing in the choir and volunteering there brought her much joy. She worked in the Boulder Valley School District for over 20 years in the Library at Washington Elementary and Boulder High School. She always enjoyed being part of the School Community. Beth was a lifetime sports fan who loved to watch and discuss the Broncos, Buffs and Rockies. The Broncos' Super Bowl victories were some of her happiest days! She loved dogs and had four generations of different adopted dogs from the Humane Society. Beth is survived by her son Mike and daughter-in-law Melissa, her son Greg and daughter-in-law Jeanne and their children Jake and Grace; her son Dave and daughter-in-law Becky and their daughter Hattie; and her daughter Suzanne. Beth was proceeded in death by her husband Neil. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a in Beth's honor.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 2, 2020