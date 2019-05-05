|
Elizabeth "Betty" Dora Parella passed away March 27th, 2019, succumbing to old age at Frasier Meadows in Boulder. She was 96. Born April 29th, 1922 in Dennison, OH to parents Roberto and Theresa Battiluna, Betty grew up in Youngstown, OH, graduating from Wilson High School in 1940. She married Robert A. Parella in Youngstown on May 6th, 1944, and the couple had two sons, Robert and Richard. Betty embraced the role of home keeper, described by her family as a wonderful wife, mother and, according to son Robert, "a beyond-exceptional cook," often filling the house with the delicious aromas of her beloved Italian dishes. The Parellas transitioned between Ohio and Colorado numerous times over the decades; in Boulder, Robert worked with his brother-in-law, owner of the Pizza Oven restaurants. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Parella. She is survived by her sons, Robert J. Parella (Suzy) of Longmont, CO and Richard P. Parella (Peggy) of Golden, CO. She also had five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 11th, 10:30AM at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church (6739 South Boulder Road, Boulder, CO 80303), Celebrant, Father Terry Ryan. In lieu of flowers, contributions, Frasier Meadows Employee Fund, 350 Ponca Place, Boulder, CO. 80303. To send an online message to the family please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com. The Parella Family thanks you for your caring remembrances and heartfelt prayers.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 5, 2019