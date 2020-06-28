Betty died peacefully at home in Boulder, Colorado on May 16, 2020 following a long battle with the complications of Juvenile Diabetes. Her loving husband and amazing caretaker, Larry Saltzman was at her side as always. Betty was born June 9, 1939 in Lincoln Nebraska to Harry and Irene Dobbins. Her Father was a Civil Engineer with the Army Corp of Engineers, and as a result of his assignments, Betty moved frequently to different areas of the country. Following graduation from Mobridge High School in Mobridge South Dakota, Betty attended St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Lincoln Nebraska graduating in 1960. After graduating from nursing school, Betty and her best friend and classmate, Sharon "Pete" Peterson, moved to Miami, FL because they both wanted to be near the ocean. In Miami Betty worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital where she received training as a surgical nurse. She continued to indulge her passion for travelling to (and living in) new places. She next moved to New York City where she worked at Albert Einstein, Sloan Kettering, and Cornell University hospitals, specializing in cardiac surgery. Her surgical training enabled her to continue her travels as new jobs were easily obtained. She then moved to Arkansas where she worked at St. Vincent's Hospital, and eventually moved to Denver where she worked at General Rose Memorial Hospital. There she was head of the cardiac operating room nursing team. In Denver she also met and married Larry in 1973. Soon after they were married, Betty retired from nursing and she and Larry moved to Boulder, Colorado. Larry shared her enjoyment of travel and together they also participated in camping, hiking and cross country skiing. Betty is survived by Larry, her husband of 47 years, a daughter, Daria Saltzman (Dobbins) of Olympia, WA, a sister Mary (Midge) Dobbins of Marblehead, MA, nephews Matthew Erpelding of Boise, ID and Nicholas Erpelding of Eagle, CO and a niece Katherine Erpelding of Denver, CO. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Irene Dobbins, her sister Barbara Erpelding and her brother Michael Dobbins. Due to restrictions imposed by the Corona Virus, the family is planning to hold a celebration of Betty's life at a future time when her family and friends can gather freely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, if desired.

