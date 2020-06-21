Elizabeth Winn
Elizabeth Winn died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Monterey, California. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1942, married Daryl Winn in 1965 when they met in Ann Arbor, at the University of Michigan. They moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1971 and had two sons, David, and Tom. Daryl was a business economics professor at the University of Colorado for 45 years. Daryl and Elizabeth moved to Monterey, California in 2016 to be close to their children in the San Francisco bay area. She enjoyed dogs, film, literature, art, and travelling around North America. playing golf, and camping. She was also a global traveler and was very interested in world culture and politics. She is survived by her husband and her two sons.

Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 21, 2020.
