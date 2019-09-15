Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Boulder Friends Meeting House
1825 Upland Ave.
More Obituaries for Elmer Armstrong
Elmer Powell "Army" Armstrong


1936 - 2019
Elmer Powell "Army" Armstrong Obituary
Elmer Powell ("Army") Armstrong (2 Mar. 1936 - 17 Aug. 2019) was a filmmaker who served in the US Army at the Army Pictorial Center, worked in film units at the University of Iowa and NCAR in Boulder, and freelanced. He taught at the Colorado Film School, and was active in Boulder's Nomad Players, Boulder-Jalapa Friendship City Projects, and Citizens' Community Television Channel 54. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Girz, children Alison (Tom) Taylor and Elmer David Armstrong (Erin Leonard), and stepchildren Geoff (Jamie) Griffith, Cara Lan, and Ariana Griffith. A Celebration of Life will be held, Sat., Sept. 28 from 2:30-4:30 at the Boulder Friends Meeting House, 1825 Upland Ave. Memories can be left at www.TheNatural Funeral.com/elmer- powell-armstrong.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 15, 2019
