Elsie Eifler

Elsie Betty Eifler, of Longmont, passed awau August 29, 2020. She was born August 26, 1932 in Pender, Nebraska, and grew up on a small farm in Hazel Dell, near Vancouver, Washington. She married Norman Eifler on May 28, 1955. She was the best wife, mom, gramma, and great-gramma. Elsie's family was blessed by the qualities that she instilled in us - love for God, family and friends, honestly, gentleness, and giving back through volunteering. Her three daughters got their deep love of God, craftiness, gardening skills, love for playing games, and passion for holiday decorating from her. Many nieces and nephews and their children remember her wonderfully orchestrated Easter Egg hunts! She was an avid bowler scoring 600 series multiple times on various bowling leagues. Elsie was in charge of VBS craft program at Mt. Hope Lutheran church every summer, and she served as the church historian for several decades. She adored children and watched her grandchildren often. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother-in-law Sadie in their own home for 25 tears. Elsie and Norm have been a wonderful example to many, celebrating more than 65 years of marriage. They moved to Boulder in 1961 where they lived for 47 years before moving to Longmont. The two of them went on many adventures to places like Holy Lands, Mexico, New Zealand and Europe. Some of the family's favorite trips included road and camping trips, Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Elsie was a remarkable woman and her family will miss her dearly, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Delores Hauser, and Henry Scholz. She is survived by her husband, Norman, her daughters Jan Bender(Bill), Diane Freeman(John), and Karen Eifler( Chris Seideman), her sister, Norma Bentzinger, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store