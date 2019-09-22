|
Emily Loren Lucille (Oviatt) Brink, 34, passed away on September 16, 2019 surrounded by family in her childhood home, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Born September 21, 1984 in Boulder, Colorado to Barbara and Thad Oviatt, Emily grew up in Boulder. After graduating from Fairview High School in 2002, Emily received her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2007 and her master's degree in elementary education and teaching from Regis University in 2013. Before, during and after school, Emily worked as a barista, primarily at Que's coffee, where she was a customer favorite and made many lasting friendships. Diagnosed with stage III breast cancer shortly after she completed graduate school, her dream of being a teacher was put on hold while she underwent her first grueling year of treatment. She taught one lucky third-grade class from 2014 to 2015, but had to give up teaching when she learned in the winter of 2015 that her cancer had metastasized. In 2009, Emily married the love of her life, Ben, six years after they began dating. Against all odds, they were overjoyed to welcome their beloved daughter, Audrey, in 2015. Although Emily had many skills and talents, she was proudest of her role as a devoted and wonderful wife and mother. In order to spend as much time as possible with Audrey, Emily persevered through countless rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, medications, brain surgeries and an experimental T-cell trial. Her friends and family have always known her to be a strong and determined woman, but the courage and strength she showed during her cancer battle inspired everyone who knew her. Emily excelled at many things, including soccer, gardening, moshing, making her friends and family laugh, completing difficult crossword puzzles without cheating, making guacamole and banana bread, and taking care of her family and friends. A gifted writer, Emily helped others understand her journey with insightful posts on her blog, Momming with Mets. Emily was intelligent, hilarious, competitive, loyal, beautiful, thoughtful and caring. She had a creative way with words that made people laugh and then copy her. Emily loved volleyball, camping, snowboarding, elephants, water skiing, reading, hiking, sunsets, dragonflies, the Broncos/Buffs/Nuggets, margaritas, spending time outside, and hanging out with her friends and family. She especially loved music (blues, reggae, hip hop, and metal to name just a few) and was always introducing people to their new favorite band or song. One of her favorite things to do was to attend concerts with her sisters and friends, and especially with her best friend/husband, Ben. Left to mourn her loss are her husband of ten years, Ben; her daughter, Audrey; her mother, Barb; her sisters, Grace (Joss) Hollingworth, Sarah (Erik) Jackson Oviatt, and Amy Oviatt, her nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her father. A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Louisville Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Dr., Louisville, CO 80027. If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions to www.Metavivor.org and the Young Women's Breast Cancer Research Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019