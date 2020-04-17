Home

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Erica Thorne-Keziah


1982 - 2020
Erica Anne Thorne-Keziah, 38, of Aspen, Colorado passed away from a brain tumor on April 8, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and teacher. She was born January 26, 1982 in Boulder, Colorado to Barbara K. Thorne and Patrick J. Keziah. She grew up in Lafayette, Colorado and graduated from Centaurus High School, received a BA in Architecture from Kansas State University and an AAS Degree in Early Childhood Professions from Colorado Mountain College. She moved to Aspen, Colorado in 2005 and worked at Stryker/Brown Architects, Aspen Skiing Company, Little Red School House and currently taught at Growing Years School in Basalt. She cared deeply for the kids that she taught and for those who called her Auntie Erica. Erica loved people, traveling, coffee, working out, quilting, and Pokémon Go. She is survived by her parents; brother, Paul Thorne-Keziah, his wife Lena, their children Grace, Daniel and Gloria; grandmother, Harriette Clarke Thorne; cherished friends, and her two cats. There will be an online celebration of life on Friday, April 17 at 2 pm with an in-person celebration in the future. Donations in her name to Growing Years School, 151 School St. Basalt, CO 81621.
Published in The Daily Camera from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
