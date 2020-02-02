|
Erma Lee Moore died peacefully at the Aspen Ridge Care Center in Grand Junction, CO on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was 91 years old. Erma was born to George and Augusta Tobaben in Cole Camp, Missouri on April 17, 1928. She married Jack Moore of Boulder, CO on September 30, 1949 at Grace Lutheran Church in Boulder. The two were happily married for 68 years before Jack's death on March 4, 2018. Erma worked for decades as a highly respected and dedicated beautician in Boulder. She last worked at The Beauty Centre in the North Broadway Shopping Center. Erma and Jack then moved to Grand Junction. The two loved the Colorado mountains, nature and fishing. They also shared a love of the Broncos and the Rockies. Erma was a wonderful cook and a gracious hostess. Erma especially loved hummingbirds and gardening. She was exceptionally gifted in the art of crocheting, as well as sewing and knitting. Erma is survived by nephews Jim (Anita) Tobaben and family of Topeka, KS; Warren (Caroline) Tobaben and family of Overland Park, KS; Ken Bell of East Greenwich, RI and family; nieces Shauna Moore of Lawrence, KS; Maela Moore of Lafayette, CO and family; and sister-in-law Jeanette Bell of Boulder. Erma was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband and brother Leonard. A graveside service is planned for July in Boulder, CO. Donations in honor of Erma may be sent to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th, Grand Junction, CO, 81506.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 2, 2020