Ernestine Gilliland

Ernie Gilliland, 97, passed on August 3, 2020, in Boulder, CO., at home with her daughter. Ernie was born in Hutchinson, Kansas to Frank Edward Shears and Hazel Caldwell. In 1940, she graduated from Hutchinson High School, Ward Belmont in Nashville in 1942, TN, where she became an equestrienne. She received a biology degree in bacteriology from Kansas University and Library degree from Emporia State College. Ernie married Charles Gilliland in December 1946. (divorced in 1970). They lived in Hutchinson, Ks. Ernie moved to Manhattan, Ks in 1969 and Boulder, Co in 1981. In 1950, she began her library career at Hutchinson Public as a Librarian of Fine Arts, then Adult Services, Head Librarian and finally in 1975, State Librarian of Kansas. Over the years, she joined with a group of innovators who developed statewide regional library systems and oversaw programs that continue today: interlibrary loans, local libraries' adoption of the National Blind and Physically Handicapped program, Internet Reference Databases, novel local programs, facility renovation additions in many libraries that increased funding, circulation and holdings. Ernie traveled extensively, was an early SCUBA diver, sailor, skier, astronomer (Hutchinson Planetarium) and photographer. She became a master gardener and master wood carver of song birds. Ernie was preceded in death by her parents, her son Frank Gilliland and sister Jeannette Merillat. Ernie is survived by her daughter Louise Shorter, and two grandsons, Alex married to Kira Barton and great-grandchildren, Adi and Kaela; Mark and Cat Wendt who live in California. Surveying her life, Ernie reflected, "I lived well. I could have gone on a bit, but my body was done. Take heart and Celebrate." To remember Ernie: Support your library. https://www.mom.com Kansas State Library https://tinyurl.com/ y4enzdv9

