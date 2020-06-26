Esther K. Rebman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther K. Rebman was born Esther Rodriquez on January 22, 1932 to Duvelsa Pena and Manuel Corona Rodriguez in Aguilares TX. Esther attended a convent school until age 14 when her parents and six siblings Elipido, Cidelia, Manuel, Guadalupe, Clelia and Juan moved to Ogallala, NE to begin a cattle operation. Esther married Richard Rebman on March 18, 1955 in Ogallala, NE and had 3 children, Linda, Rand, and Richard. They settled in Ohio where Richard worked at BF Goodrich. In 1974 the family moved to Boulder, CO. Esther was hired as property manager of the Alvarado Village housing for the St. Thomas Aquinas Housing Corporation and remained in this position until late 2019. She passed away peacefully in her home of 45 years at age 88. While being a resident manager she successfully transformed a 28 unit housing complex into a vibrant community. Esther had a personality that everyone loved and respected and excelled at what she did. Esther was on a bowling league for many years, loved crossword and word search puzzles. Esther is survived by husband Richard; children: Linda, Rand and Rick; Grandchildren: Lanieta, Manessa Lindley, Trey and Danielle, Great Grandchildren Mo'nee, Daron, Darien, Montaya, Maliah and Jagger; and new Great Great Grandchild Matteo. Memorial service will be determined at a later date. We love you Aya!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
My Aunt Esther... Where does one begin... Her Personality was a happy one. When she came into a room you knew it was going to be fun with laughter. Miss her phone calls. We never failed to tell each other that we LOVED each other.
Cecelia Hatzenbuhler
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved