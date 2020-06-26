Esther K. Rebman was born Esther Rodriquez on January 22, 1932 to Duvelsa Pena and Manuel Corona Rodriguez in Aguilares TX. Esther attended a convent school until age 14 when her parents and six siblings Elipido, Cidelia, Manuel, Guadalupe, Clelia and Juan moved to Ogallala, NE to begin a cattle operation. Esther married Richard Rebman on March 18, 1955 in Ogallala, NE and had 3 children, Linda, Rand, and Richard. They settled in Ohio where Richard worked at BF Goodrich. In 1974 the family moved to Boulder, CO. Esther was hired as property manager of the Alvarado Village housing for the St. Thomas Aquinas Housing Corporation and remained in this position until late 2019. She passed away peacefully in her home of 45 years at age 88. While being a resident manager she successfully transformed a 28 unit housing complex into a vibrant community. Esther had a personality that everyone loved and respected and excelled at what she did. Esther was on a bowling league for many years, loved crossword and word search puzzles. Esther is survived by husband Richard; children: Linda, Rand and Rick; Grandchildren: Lanieta, Manessa Lindley, Trey and Danielle, Great Grandchildren Mo'nee, Daron, Darien, Montaya, Maliah and Jagger; and new Great Great Grandchild Matteo. Memorial service will be determined at a later date. We love you Aya!

