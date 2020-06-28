Ethel Mary Cole Berry passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. She was 103. The daughter of Rev. Howard Cole and Anne Laurie Gillispie Cole, Ethel was born April 29, 1917 in Commerce, Michigan. She graduated from high school at age 16, then attended Western State Teacher's College (now Western Michigan University) on a full 4 year scholarship. She graduated with a BA degree in 1938. In February 1944, Ethel was accepted for oversees duty by the American Red Cross. She was sent to Hawaii where she worked during the day in the newly formed Locator Office. After hours, she volunteered at the canteen located at Hickam Field, which was 5 miles from Honolulu, near Pearl Harbor. The purpose of the Locator Office was to unite servicemen with friends or relatives they had not seen for months or years, which Ethel found to be very satisfying work. At the canteen, the Red Cross volunteers made lunches for bomber pilots leaving on missions far out in the Pacific. "There was great satisfaction in preparing the box lunches, but the real joy came when the planes returned and landed and the pilots came striding across the field directly to our canteen, where they feasted on fresh, sweet pineapple." While in Hawaii, Ethel met Dr. George W. Berry, a Navy Lieutenant attached to Marine Corps Intelligence. They were married February 14, 1946 in Arlington, Virginia. George's work as a geologist took them to Florida, Wyoming, Texas and Boulder, Colorado. They loved their time in Boulder and all the Rocky Mountains had to offer, including hiking, camping and backpacking with their daughters Anne and Barbara. Ethel and George shared an interest in Native American history and culture and enjoyed many trips to Santa Fe. Ethel was an avid reader, photographer, an antique collector and had a true passion for helping others through volunteer work. Above all, Ethel enjoyed the company of good friends and her family. One of her great pleasures was feeding squirrels in her backyard while chatting with family and friends. She will be remembered her kindness, generosity and for her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. Ethel is survived by her daughters Anne Berry and Barbara Davis, and her son in law Bruce Davis. She had five grandchildren, whom she adored: Dr. Diana Tapay, Dr. Andrew Tapay (Jessica), Katie Davis-Sayles (Jacob), Michael Davis, Jonathan Davis (Christine). Ethel was blessed with her first great grandchild in February, Brewster "Blue" Davis-Sayles. She is also survived by her brother Beverly Cole. Ethel lost her husband George Berry on January 2, 1999 and her dear grandson Michael Davis on November 18, 2009. When asked by her granddaughter Katie what her advice to her great grandchild would be, Ethel said, "Be yourself. It may take a long time and be hard, but be yourself. Second, be kind." Due to the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, there will be no memorial service at this time. Ethel will be laid to rest in Poolville, New York next to her husband of 53 years, George Berry.

