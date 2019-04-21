|
|
Ethel Jeanette Danielson (nee Lundeen) passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Swedish immigrants Johan Einar and Anna Natalie Lundeen (nee Anderson) on March 9, 1926. Ethel and her family moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1943 where she met her future husband, Richard Elmer Danielson. She married Richard on August 16, 1947 and they lived in Joliet, Illinois. They moved their family of three children to Boulder, Colorado in September 1956. Ethel was a devoted wife, mother, and volunteer. Following the death of Richard, her life changed, and she embarked on a long and successful career path. She worked for Frostline Kits, Boulder County Health Department, Howe Mortuary, and Green Mountain Cemetery. She retired at age 74 in 2000. Ethel was always surrounded by friends and family. She loved parties, picnics, playing cards, family gatherings and entertaining. She also loved to travel. On her first trip to Sweden she met with her Swedish relatives and created a connection that continues today with family members on both sides of the Atlantic. Ethel also traveled with family, friends and church groups to Germany, Austria, Jordan, Israel, Mexico, England and France. She visited many US national parks and participated in Elder Tours USA. Ethel also took advantage of senior learning opportunities at the University of Colorado. Ethel and her family joined Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in 1962. She taught Sunday School, served on the Church Council, was active in the Lutheran Church Women's group, sang in the choir, organized senior luncheons and taught Bible Study. Ethel is survived by her son, Charles (Lee) Danielson, daughters, Barbara (Peter) Swenson, and Janet Curtiss, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Helen Lundeen, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, sister, Ella Bernice Sydow, brother Floyd Kenneth Lundeen, and son-in-law Eldon Curtiss. Interment will be at Green Mountain Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1pm. A celebration of Ethel's life is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 pm, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Court, Boulder, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SmileTrain at www.smiletrain.org or by phone at 1-800-932-9541. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019