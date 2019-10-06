|
|
Ethel Dolores Soppeland of Boulder, Colorado passed away on September 28, 2019, just a few weeks shy of her 93rd birthday. She was born in Lost Grove Township, Webster County, Iowa, to Clemens and Ethel Clara Anderson and graduated from Harcourt High School in 1944. Dolores (often called "Dee") and her husband Major Eugene V. Soppeland, retired, celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2008. During his career in the Air Force, they lived in Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Germany, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Kansas, and Missouri. Upon his retirement, they moved to Boulder in 1965, where Dolores worked in retail fashion for twenty-five years. The couple enjoyed spending time with family and friends. They traveled extensively and with him, she logged 219 hours as co-pilot/navigator in light aircraft. She loved gardening and decorating her house for the changing seasons and holidays. Dolores was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church for 54 years and received great joy and comfort from participating in many of its programs. Among her many contributions to the church were her delicious cookies, which will be fondly remembered. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, their son Karl, her brothers Dale and Donald Anderson, and her sister-in-law Betty Anderson. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Richard Hade of Ames, Iowa; and son and daughter-in-law Mark Soppeland and Barbara Tannenbaum in Cleveland, Ohio. There will be private family services in Ames. Contributions: Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Pkwy, Boulder, CO.,80303. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 6, 2019