Eugene ("Gene") Anthony Naes, 89, of Aurora, CO (formerly of Boulder, CO) passed away in the presence of loved ones on November 7, 2020. Gene is survived by his spouse Marilyn Naes and 4 children and spouses, Francine (Rod) Zeren, Katherine (Michael) Greichen, Caroline (Doug) Carlile and Eugene ("Tony") (Lori) Naes. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. For full obituary, please visit www.ponderosa valleyfunerals.com

