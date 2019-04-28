Home

Pine Street Church
1237 Pine St
Boulder, CO 80302
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Pine St. Church
1237 Pine St.
Boulder, CO
View Map
Eva Ortrud Szeflinski of Louisville, Colorado formerly of Boulder and New Brunswick, New Jersey passed away April 12, 2019 in Louisville. She was born January 15, 1926 to Walter and Clairette (Vogel) Steudel in Stuttgart, Germany. She married Chester Charles Szeflinski on March 10, 1949 in Berlin, Germany. Eva earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting from Rutgers University, and headed the payroll department for the New Brunswick Board of Educatio. She was a member of the Pine St. Church, German Club, Optimists Club, End of Life Choices, Senior Saints, and Book Clubs. Eva was Optimist of the Year in Boulder, Polyglot, opera buff and classical music Aficionado. Eva played the piano and the recorder. She was happy to whip out her accordion and play a polka, even in her 90s. Her fine alto voice was always ready to join others in song. Eva had an enormous spirit, loving and loved by all she met. Her like will not come again. She will be greatly missed. Eva is preceded in death by her husband Chester Charles Szeflinski. She is survived by her children Connie of Boulder and Frank of Denver, and her brother Ulrich Steudel of Witzhelden, Germany. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the . A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday May 4, 2019 at Pine St. Church, 1237 Pine St. Boulder, CO 80302, with Rev. Andrew Daugherty officiating.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 28, 2019
