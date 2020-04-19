|
|
Evelyn Marie Pellillo Krohn has passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, in Boulder, Colorado, at the age of 96. The daughter of Italian immigrants who settled in Louisville, Colorado, Evelyn was the first in her family to be born in America. This occurred in 1923 in an upstairs bedroom of the building that housed her father's cobbler shop on Main Street in Louisville. The building has been preserved as one of the town's historical sites. In addition to her father, Antonio John Pellillo, and mother, Ersilia, Evelyn had two older siblings, M. J. Pellillo and Ada Pellillo Bottinelli. Evelyn graduated from Louisville High School in 1941 and from the University of Colorado in 1945. A career in medical technology preceded her meeting Edmond A. Krohn in 1949. They were wed in 1950 and celebrated 61 years of happy marriage together before Edmond's death in 2011. After living in Utah for ten years, where the couple's three daughters were born, the family returned to Colorado in 1960, settling in Boulder. Evelyn returned to the University of Colorado in 1965, this time as an employee. She eventually became an administrative assistant in the Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, where she stayed for over twenty-five years. Known for her empathy, she received the Robert J. Stearns Award for outstanding service to the university in 1994. After her retirement from the university, Evelyn worked part time for the Boulder County Community Action Program from which she received an award for dedicated service on her 90th birthday in 2013. A lifelong bridge player, Evelyn played cards every month for over fifty years. Her other passion was shopping, which she pursued avidly, probably single-handedly accounting for several points in Colorado's GDP. Evelyn Krohn is survived by her three daughters, two granddaughters, and two great-grandsons. A memorial event for the life of Evelyn Krohn will take place at a later time.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2020