Everett Carl Scott, known as "E.C." or "Scotty" to those who were close, left this world for a more peaceful place on January 3rd 2020 in Estes Park, Co. He is now free to be the generous, kind, patient, calm spirit he truly was and how we knew him best. Scotty is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Viola Scott, his sister Sandra Wolf and brother Gary Scott. He is survived by truly loving, devoted wife Linda, his son Jeff, niece Lisa Bethune and nephew Dan Wolf. Scotty was born on March 13, 1943 in Laramie, Wyo. His family moved to Yampa, Co in 1944, setting in Boulder around 1955. In his 20's he served in the Air Force National Guard for six years. His professional life was spent mostly with what was once known as the "Telephone Company". He started as a lineman for Mountain Bell in the 60's, was promoted to field engineer for all the FAA centers in the U.S. in the 80's and retired after 35 years from Lucent Technologies in the early 90's. Scotty enjoyed quietly helping those around him more than anything. He was always there to lend a hand when called on and generously volunteered his time to many causes, organizations, friends and family throughout the years. He had a keen sense of what was important in life, and was not. Skiing was very much on the important list, as was humor and a good practical joke. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Boulder, Co. since his 20's and was an active member of the congregation. He truly cherished his time with the church and his relationship with God.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 10, 2020