Melinda Blackburn passed away February 3rd, 2019 in Boulder, CO after battling Multiple Sclerosis. She was 65. Born August 6th, 1953 in Columbus, OH to parents Richard Scott Smith and Rosemary Romaker Smith, Melinda graduated from Elkhart High School (Elkhart, IN). She relocated to Boulder to earn her B.S. in Business Administration and B.A. in Psychology. On February 16th, 1980, Melinda married David Judson Blackburn in beautiful Boulder. She worked for Mountain Bell (Denver, CO), managing the writing and computer programming for human resources throughout the entire Bell system. Before MS prevented her from doing so, Melinda enjoyed golf, exercise, skiing, travel and the outdoors. As the disease progressed, she relished both reading and rooting for her beloved Buffs. Melinda remained active in the community through her memberships with the United States Golf Association, Denver Athletic Club and the University of Colorado Alumni Association. Preceded in death by her father, Richard Scott Smith, Melinda's survivors include her husband, David J. Blackburn (Boulder, CO), her mother, Rosemary Matthews (Green Valley, AZ), her son, Thomas R. Blackburn and wife, Danielle (Highlands Ranch, CO), her brother, Craig Smith (Palm City, FL), her sister, Melissa Smith Balcus (San Marcos, TX), as well as two grandchildren, Alexis Blackburn (age 4) and Bailey Blackburn (age 2). The Blackburn family plans to hold a private memorial ceremony for Melinda. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Research (nationalmssociety.org). Thank you for your kind thoughts and loving remembrances; Melinda will truly be missed.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 24, 2019