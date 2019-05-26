|
Fern Barber Maynard, 103, of Boulder died on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. Fern was born on January 14, 1916, in Tomah, Wisconsin to Glen and Nellie Barber. She married John Blackwell Maynard, Jr. on April 1, 1941, in Elizabethton, TN. John was called to active duty that same year and began his long career as an army officer, eventually retiring to Florida in 1969. During 46 years of married life, the couple lived in 20 places. At each stop, Fern volunteered her time and talent to local military, civic, and charitable organizations. Her lifetime of volunteering continued in retirement, with many years in Florida spent recording audio books for the blind and researching and writing about genealogy. After her husband's death in 1987, Fern moved to Boulder to be nearer her children. She lived at the Meridian Independent Living Community for nearly 30 years, longer than she ever lived anywhere else. In Boulder, she continued her genealogy studies, became an avid Colorado Rockies fan, and never tired of the changing cloud formations in Colorado's blue sky. Fern is survived by sons, John (Sue) Maynard of Boulder and Glen Maynard of Golden, CO; grandchildren Danna (Mike) Hirsch of Northbrook, IL, Seth Perry of Chicago, Chris Maynard of Denver, John (Jessica) Dibble of Centennial, CO, and Daniel (Lacey) Dibble of Appleton, WI; and great grandchildren, Jackson and Riley Hirsch. She was preceded in death by daughter, Lucy Maynard Dibble, in 2004. Fern will be laid to rest with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of the Colorado Talking Book Library, 180 Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80226 or to Tru Hospice at https:// www.trucare.org. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 26, 2019