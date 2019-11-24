|
Ray was born in Denver, Colorado to Goldie and Frank Fidino. He grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado. After high school he joined the Marine Corps, serving from 1946-47. He attended Colorado A & M now known as Colorado State University. He married Ann Richardson on June 11, 1950 in Fort Collins. They later moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1955. Together they raised Van (Ruth), Gary (Nancy-deceased) and Kurt (Sheryl). Ray was employed by Public Service for his entire career. Outside of family and work, Ray loved the game of baseball and was a baseball coach for many years in Boulder. He loved to golf and played well into his 80's. Like his father Frank, Ray enjoyed gardening and was able to share his abundant yearly squash crop with many. His family always joked that the way to his heart was with a large serving of spaghetti with meat sauce. He never tired of that dinner. Ray was a man of deep faith and enjoyed sharing his love through bible study leadership opportunities in the many churches they attended. In June of 2016 Ray and Ann moved to Littleton, Colorado. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ann (2017), sister Sylvia, and granddaughter,Faith. He leaves behind sisters Jean, Frankie, Betty and families, as well as eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren with another on the way, as well as his sons and their spouses including Gary's first wife, Wynn. A private family burial is planned for a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 24, 2019