Andy, as he was known, passed away quietly at the Flatirons Health and Rehab Center in Louisville, CO on October 23 while recovering from an earlier fall this year in his home. He was 97 years old. Born in Denver, CO, his education and working life spanned New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, MO and finally back to Colorado. He lived in Boulder for over 30 years with his wife Virginia (Whipple), known as Jinny, whom he married in 1946. They were married for 69 years before she preceded him in death on November 23, 2015. With continuous selfless care from his daughter Mary and husband David, Andy was able to care for Jinny at home following her early 2000's dementia diagnosis. In 1945, Andy graduated from West Point Military Academy but an eye injury helped decide his true path towards ministry. He attended the Western Theological Seminary of the Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Andy served as St. Andrews Presbyterian Church's pastor from 1974 until 1985. After joining the priesthood, he actively served at St. John's Episcopal Church until shortly before his passing. His and Jinny's attendance at Atonement Lutheran Church over the years provided along lasting friendships and relationships with congregants in all faiths. Of his countless achievements, the one he considered most important and impactful was working with Jinny creating over 50 charitable endowments. These aided many people and causes in which they fervently believed. Andy enjoyed writing letters with suggestions, commendations or condemnations to U.S. congresswomen and congressmen, generals and presidents. Polite condemnations came for not doing their sworn duty to help people they represented. He saved all the replies with their glossy signed photos although few results were noted. He received the most generous care and attention from his neighbors the Sheas, Steinigers, Boardmans, church members Leanne Davis and Kirk and Marilyn Baker. Dear friend Jay Balzer spent countless hours with Andy during the week exploring the New York Times. Vigorous current events discussions insued including how best to be active and involved. The family is very grateful to long time physician, Dr. Pierre Brunschwig, Helios Integrated Medicine staff and the excellent service from TRUCare. The staff at Flatirons Health and Rehab provided Andy with the best professional care and friendship possible during these COVID times. Andy was known for his insistence on doing all things honorably, his sincerity of belief and how loudly his actions spoke. He had a wonderful laugh that most likely was aimed at himself and an astonishing sense of humor. The combination of honor, compassion and humor made him an exceptional, extraordinary person who will be greatly missed. In addition to wife Jinny he was preceded in death by his oldest son John, two infant daughters (Priscilla and Susan), brother Wesley and parents Forrest M. Carhartt and Helen Johnson Carhartt. He is survived by four children and their spouses - daughters Mary, Broomfield, CO, and Deborah, Pearl City, HI and sons Andrew, Patzcuaro, Mexico and Paul, Gig Harbor, WA. Private services and internment and Military Honors were held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Boulder, CO. Army HonorsMemorial contributionsmay be made to National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), 2525 E. Franklin Ave., Ste. 150, Minneapolis, MN 55406 or to a charity of your choice
. Please go to Saint John's Episcopal Church, Boulder, CO., YouTube channel the afternoon of Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 for streaming of the service. For online messages or condolences to the family visit www.murphyfuneral directors.com.