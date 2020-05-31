Forrest Eugene Cook died peacefully on May 14, 2020, in Lakewood, Colo., of natural causes. He was 89. Forrest was born July 24, 1930, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Felix and Lillian Cook. After graduating from high school, he attended Kansas City Kansas Junior College, where he played basketball and competed on the track team. During this time he worked as a night clerk for the FBI, a formative experience that made for many great stories recounted often to family and friends in later years. After finishing junior college, he went to Colorado State College of Education in Greeley, Colo. (now the University of Northern Colorado) where he completed his undergraduate degree and studied for a master's in education while working his first teaching job in Ault, Colo. In college, he met fellow student Donna River and they married on June 6, 1954. Forrest and Donna took teaching jobs in Portland, Ore., after they married. They stayed for only a year before returning to Colorado, but while there Forrest took flying lessons and earned his private pilot's license. He continued to fly for more than 40 years. From early on, Forrest had a penchant for travel and adventure. While he and Donna were teachers, they took advantage of summers off to travel. One summer, they drove to Montreal and boarded a ship to Liverpool, England. There, they bought three-speed bicycles and spent two months cycling across Europe, camping and staying in hostels along the way. Another summer they drove to Mexico, exploring the country in their two-door Buick sedan. After a few years as a teacher, and then a junior high school principal in Eaton, Colo., Forrest decided on a career change and enrolled in law school at the University of Colorado, where he was editor of the Rocky Mountain Law Review. After graduating in 1959 he worked at a firm in Denver, commuting from Boulder while spending evenings and weekends building his family home in Four Mile Canyon. In 1965, he joined the Boulder firm that would become Hutchinson, Black and Cook. His career, with a focus on transactional law, spanned 50 years. Long-time clients included the Boulder County Public Trustee and the Left Hand Ditch Company. Much of his work involved real estate, and he represented Ernie Betasso in connection with the donation of the Betasso Preserve to Boulder County. He also helped create HBC's sabbatical leave program, which began in the early 1970s and continues today. Forrest and Donna's son Kurt was born in 1962, and their daughter Janet in 1966. They continued to travel whenever they could with the kids in tow, venturing to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada as well as traveling around the Western U.S. in their camper. In his forties, Forrest decided to pursue a dream he'd had since childhood of sailing his own boat to the South Pacific. He enlisted the help of a friend who was an experienced sailor, and in the winter of 1976 departed from San Diego for the Marquesas Islands with his friend aboard the 38-foot sailboat on the first leg to teach him how to sail. Donna and the kids flew to the islands a month later to join him. They spent the year sailing in French Polynesia and eventually north to Hawaii, homeschooling the kids. Sailing was in Forrest's blood after that, and he soon began looking for his next boat. Not one to shy away from a project, he bought a 35-foot steel hull, which was delivered to his home in Four Mile Canyon and hoisted across the creek to a cradle, where it perched for three years while he designed and built the boat's interior. He set out on his second trip to the South Pacific on a sabbatical in 1985, sailing singlehanded from California to the Marquesas Islands before Donna and other family members joined him. In 1992, he did the trip yet again, taking his boat all the way to New Zealand. Forrest spent his final sabbatical in 2001 on a memorable trip with family sailing his boat up the Inside Passage from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska, and back. Over the years, he and his family also spent time sailing in the San Juan Islands, the British Virgin Islands and in the Adriatic Sea along the coast of Croatia. Adventures on land complemented the seagoing ones, even in later years when his adult children often accompanied him and Donna on domestic trips as well as to Central and South America and to many destinations across Europe. Forrest was known fondly by his colleagues as "Captain Cook" for his unflappable leadership not only at the helm of sailboats but on many rafting trips on rivers of the West, and as a tireless instigator of ski trips and other adventures. A strong believer in education and a lover of history, he always found a way to incorporate both into every journey and to make sure everyone accompanying him (particularly his children) was properly edified. After Forrest retired in 2009, he and Donna divided their time between their home in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Hood River, Ore., where they lived near Janet and her family. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his son Kurt (Susan) of Golden, Colo.; his daughter Janet (Peter Hixson) of Hood River, Ore.; his four grandchildren: Tate Hixson, Forrest "Reece" Hixson, Bethany Cook and Nate Cook; his brother Don (Caroline) of Ventura, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Forrest's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to The Providence Foundation/Sunshine Club, 1550 Brookside Drive, Hood River, OR 97031.

